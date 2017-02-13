11 kids injured after school bus overturns in St. Helena Parish

BATON ROUGE – Multiple ambulances responded to a bus crash on Highway 43 in St. Helena Parish Monday morning.

St. Helena School Superintendent Kelli Joseph tells WBRZ that a pickup truck veered into a school bus around 8 a.m. on Hwy. 43 near Muse Road.

According to Acadian Ambulance, approximately 40 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Officials say that 11 children and the driver of the bus suffered minor to moderate injuries. The parish school's transportation director said all students on the bus had to be evaluated due to school protocol.

North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond confirmed it received 21 patients from the crash.

According to North Oaks Public Relations Manager Melanie Zaffuto, eighteen patients have been treated and released from the hospital. Another three patients are under evaluation in the Emergency Department and in good condition.

Joseph said that the driver of the pickup truck was cited for careless operation and passing in a no-passing zone. The driver faces pending speeding charges.

The St. Helena Parish School District said the bus driver was not at fault.

Greensburg is about 45 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

