11 drown, 15 missing after boat capsizes in eastern India

PATNA, India - Police say at least 11 people drowned and 15 others are missing after their overcrowded boat capsized in a river in eastern India.



Police officer Chandan Kushwaha says the incident took place Saturday as 40 people were returning by the boat after attending a Hindu religious festival in a village across the river near Patna, the state capital of Bihar.



Kushwaha says 13 people have been rescued and hospitalized. Rescuers are continuing to search for more survivors.



Police say the boat could carry up to 25 passengers, but that it was overcrowded because people were returning to Patna after attending the Hindu festival, which was organized by the state government.



Boat accidents are common in India, with life jackets usually not provided to those on board in remote areas.