11 arrested, 9 wanted in Assumption Parish after months-long narcotics investigation

NAPOLEONVILLE - 20 people were arrested in Assumption Parish on various drug charges after a months-long undercover investigation.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies kicked off Operation "Summer Heat" on Friday as part of a four and a half month-long investigation targeting drug dealers in the parish. Louisiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.

As part of the operation, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a residence off of LA 308 on Friday, June 29.

Officials recovered a substantial quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana as a result of the search. Additionally, the following individuals were arrested:

30-year-old Joshua Anthony Worley of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

-Obstruction of Justice

-2 Counts Distribution of Cocaine

-Possession of Meth-Amphetamines with Intent to Distribute

His bond is set at $ 380,000.

35-year-old Dewayne Worley of Paincourtville, La., charged with:

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

His bond is set at $45,000.

22-year-old Tyrone J. Tucker, Jr. of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

His bond is set at $45,000.

25-year-old Danzell Jordan McBride of Paincourtville, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Marijuana

On Monday morning, another search warrant was executed in the 3100 block of Hwy. 308 in Labadieville. As a result, the following individual was arrested:

31-year-old Travis Lang of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Marijuana

-Distribution of Crack Cocaine

As a result of Monday's search warrant, Lang was also charged with:

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth Amphetamine

-Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

-Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age

-Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Additionally, the following individuals were arrested as a result of Operation "Summer Heat":

43-year-old Vernon P. Gaspard Jr. of Bayou L'Ourse, La., charged with:

-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Possession of Marijuana, 1st offense

-Possession of Morphine

-Possession of Suboxone

-Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substances

33-year-old Brylin Montrell Morris of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

-Possession of drug Paraphernalia

-FTA for criminal to property and criminal neglect of family

31-year-old Legistine Key of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Cocaine

23-year-old Valerie Nicole Morgan of Benton, La., charged with:

-Possession of Heroin

47-year-old Florian J. Metrejean of Pierre Part, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Suboxone

32-year-old Charles R. Fair of Napoleonville, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Marijuana

22-year-old Grant Michael Walker of Morgan City, La., charged with:

-Possession with of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

-Possession of Marijuana

-Possession of Morphine

-Possession of Suboxone

-Illegal Carrying weapon in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

-Theft

36-year-old Trolin Michael Watts of Belle Rose, La., charged with:

-Distribution of Crack Cocaine

The Sheriff's Office is also searching to arrest nine people on the following charges:

31-year-old Brandy Lynn Landry of Thibodaux, La.

Charge: Possession of Heroin

26-year-old Kinta Thompson of Belle Rose, La.

Charge: Distribution of Heroin (2) Counts

24-year-old Michael Lewis of Belle Rose, La.

Charge: Distribution of Cocaine

53-year-old Clarence Bell, Jr. of Belle Rose, La.

Charge: Distribution of Cocaine



29-year-old Darrin J. Davis of Paincourtville, La.

Charge: Distribution of Cocaine.

57-year-old Pyllis Ann Booker of Donaldsonville, La.

Charge: Possession of Meth-Amphetamines.

Ruby Guist of Pierre Part, La.

Charge: Distribution of Lortab and Distribution of Clonazepam.

Darrius D. Blaine of Belle Rose, La.

Charge: Distribution of Marijuana

Demond Greene of Belle Rose, La.

Charge: Distribution of Cocaine.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any of these suspects is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 985-369-7281. For additional information concerning the investigation, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.