11 arrested, 9 wanted in Assumption Parish after months-long narcotics investigation
NAPOLEONVILLE - 20 people were arrested in Assumption Parish on various drug charges after a months-long undercover investigation.
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies kicked off Operation "Summer Heat" on Friday as part of a four and a half month-long investigation targeting drug dealers in the parish. Louisiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.
As part of the operation, the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at a residence off of LA 308 on Friday, June 29.
Officials recovered a substantial quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana as a result of the search. Additionally, the following individuals were arrested:
30-year-old Joshua Anthony Worley of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin
-Obstruction of Justice
-2 Counts Distribution of Cocaine
-Possession of Meth-Amphetamines with Intent to Distribute
His bond is set at $ 380,000.
35-year-old Dewayne Worley of Paincourtville, La., charged with:
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
His bond is set at $45,000.
22-year-old Tyrone J. Tucker, Jr. of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
His bond is set at $45,000.
25-year-old Danzell Jordan McBride of Paincourtville, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Marijuana
On Monday morning, another search warrant was executed in the 3100 block of Hwy. 308 in Labadieville. As a result, the following individual was arrested:
31-year-old Travis Lang of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Marijuana
-Distribution of Crack Cocaine
As a result of Monday's search warrant, Lang was also charged with:
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth Amphetamine
-Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone -Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
-Illegal use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of person under 17 years of age
-Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Additionally, the following individuals were arrested as a result of Operation "Summer Heat":
43-year-old Vernon P. Gaspard Jr. of Bayou L'Ourse, La., charged with:
-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
-Possession of Marijuana, 1st offense
-Possession of Morphine
-Possession of Suboxone
-Illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substances
33-year-old Brylin Montrell Morris of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.
-Possession of drug Paraphernalia
-FTA for criminal to property and criminal neglect of family
31-year-old Legistine Key of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Cocaine
23-year-old Valerie Nicole Morgan of Benton, La., charged with:
-Possession of Heroin
47-year-old Florian J. Metrejean of Pierre Part, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Suboxone
32-year-old Charles R. Fair of Napoleonville, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Marijuana
22-year-old Grant Michael Walker of Morgan City, La., charged with:
-Possession with of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
-Possession of Marijuana
-Possession of Morphine
-Possession of Suboxone
-Illegal Carrying weapon in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
-Theft
36-year-old Trolin Michael Watts of Belle Rose, La., charged with:
-Distribution of Crack Cocaine
The Sheriff's Office is also searching to arrest nine people on the following charges:
31-year-old Brandy Lynn Landry of Thibodaux, La.
Charge: Possession of Heroin
26-year-old Kinta Thompson of Belle Rose, La.
Charge: Distribution of Heroin (2) Counts
24-year-old Michael Lewis of Belle Rose, La.
Charge: Distribution of Cocaine
53-year-old Clarence Bell, Jr. of Belle Rose, La.
Charge: Distribution of Cocaine
29-year-old Darrin J. Davis of Paincourtville, La.
Charge: Distribution of Cocaine.
57-year-old Pyllis Ann Booker of Donaldsonville, La.
Charge: Possession of Meth-Amphetamines.
Ruby Guist of Pierre Part, La.
Charge: Distribution of Lortab and Distribution of Clonazepam.
Darrius D. Blaine of Belle Rose, La.
Charge: Distribution of Marijuana
Demond Greene of Belle Rose, La.
Charge: Distribution of Cocaine.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any of these suspects is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 985-369-7281. For additional information concerning the investigation, contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier at 985-369-7281.