$10M donated to Louisiana State University veterinary school

Sunday, November 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A married couple is giving $10 million to the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, the largest donation in vet school history.
  
Herman C. Soong committed $8 million from his estate to the veterinary school, and his wife Connie Soong pledged $2 million from her estate.
  
The money will be used to care for injured, homeless animals, pay for scholarships, support oncology research and fund forensic training to help veterinarians and law enforcement identify animal abuse.
  
In a statement, the Soongs say their donation was inspired by a desire to help abused and injured animals.
  
Herman Soong is an assistant professor of adult psychiatry and forensic neuropsychiatry at the Tulane University School of Medicine. He works closely with LSU on animal abuse issues.
