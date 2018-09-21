10k worth of lawn equipment stolen in St. Amant.

S. AMANT- Surveillance video captured a truck driving away with a trailer full of lawn care equipment. That equipment, along with the trailer, belongs to Lasalle Christoff, the owner of a lawn care business.

“I was mystified, I put my car in park I jumped out and I seen my trailer was not in the front,”said Christoff.

Christoff and his wife were returning home from bible study only to realize his equipment was stolen.

“I can't believe that everything that I work so hard for the last three years or so was just gone just like that in matter of hours,” said Chirstoff.

Christoff began the lawn-care service back in college. He says the money coming from the business was used to make ends meet.

“It was my lively hood, it was my job so you know it provided for my family,” said Christoff.

But it also was a source of income to support a life long dream.

“Also it was a way to save up for college so I could pay my way through law school,” said Chirstoff.

Christoff says he wouldn't think this would happen to him living off of a busy highway surrounded by multiple businesses.

“Being right next door to the dollar general I figured my trailer would be safe next to my porch,” said Christoff.

Christoff was horrified to see his equipment stolen but he was even more confused when he realized some equipment was left behind, including two machetes.

“When things happen like this it kind of deters young man that are trying to do what's right,” said Christoff.

Lasalle says he plans to install security cameras around his home to prevent further burglaries.

A spokesperson from the Ascension parish sheriff’s office says they are currently investigating and advise people to call their tip line with any information.