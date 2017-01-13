69°
$10K grant for LSU Health student program to help homeless

58 minutes 20 seconds ago January 13, 2017 Jan 13, 2017 Friday, January 13 2017 January 13, 2017 9:27 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans human services nonprofit is giving $10,000 to a program run by medical students to help homeless women and children get health care and education.

LSU Health New Orleans says the grant comes from La Societe des Dames Hospitalieres.

Students from five of the six schools at LSU Health New Orleans and pharmacy students from Xavier University work together to provide health care and education to residents of the New Orleans Women and Children's Shelter.

Two medical students created the "NOWS Outreach Program" in 2015 as their project for their Albert Schweitzer Fellowships. Two other Schweitzer Fellows expanded the program.

