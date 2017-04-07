109 pounds of marijuana to be sold during Spring Break seized by Gulfport police

GULFPORT – Police seized more than one hundred pounds of marijuana headed to Gulfport during a traffic stop bound for Spring Break parties, according to a report by WLOX.

The seizure occurred on Thursday night when police stopped a truck on the I-10 near the 33-mile marker in Gulfport due to a traffic offense. Gulfport investigators say the driver of the truck consented to a search and 109 pounds of marijuana hidden in the vehicle was found.

Police say that it was learned the drugs were to be sold during Gulfport Spring Break parties.