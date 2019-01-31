55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Zachary

2 hours 4 minutes ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 5:08 PM January 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was reportedly sold in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, the Scratch Off Pay Off ticket was sold at a Winn Dixie on Church Street in Zachary. It does not appear that anyone has claimed the ticket as of Thursday afternoon.

More info can be found on the Louisiana Lottery's website.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days