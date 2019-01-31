55°
$100,000 lottery ticket sold in Zachary
ZACHARY - A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was reportedly sold in East Baton Rouge Parish.
According to the Louisiana Lottery, the Scratch Off Pay Off ticket was sold at a Winn Dixie on Church Street in Zachary. It does not appear that anyone has claimed the ticket as of Thursday afternoon.
Congratulations to Winn Dixie #1581 on Church Street in Zachary! They recently sold a $100,000 winning Holiday Gold scratch-off ticket! pic.twitter.com/4TteOWJucK— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) January 31, 2019
More info can be found on the Louisiana Lottery's website.
