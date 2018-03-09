10-year-old Slidell student arrested for threatening to shoot kids on school bus

SLIDELL - A 10-year-old student was arrested after threatening to shoot others on the campus Thursday, according to St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies.



Deputies said they responded to Clearwood Junior High School following an incident on a school bus, in which the suspect told another student to get his mom's gun and shoot people.



While responding, deputies said they learned the student was involved in a separate incident in which he walked down a hallway, loudly chanting "school shooting day, school shooting day."



The 10-year-old was charged with 2 counts of terrorizing and was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.



"The safety of our schools and your children is of the utmost importance to us," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "We will continue to work with our schools to investigate any and all threats on our schools and to the students who attend them. I am asking parents to sit down with your children, regardless of how old or young, and explain to them the seriousness of making comments like these."