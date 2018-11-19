10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter

BATON ROUGE- 10 year old Matt Matthews and his mom Lindsay have been collecting blankets for the homeless.

"This is exactly why it's called 'Blanket of Love Donation' because the blankets are a comfort of love for the homeless people, so I hope they have warm times in these," Matt said.

Lindsay says it all started when they saw a few homeless people outside of Target.

Matt asked his mother what do they do in the cold, and she told him that they might go to homeless shelters. To little Matt that was not good enough, he told his mother the homeless should not be sleeping in any weather like that.

Matt chose blankets because they gave him comfort when he was younger his mom says he was always looking for ways to help others.

"Matt has always been just the most compassionate child I've ever met," Lindsey said.

Matt started out with just the couple blankets he bought with his own allowance money. Once his mom posted his endeavor to Facebook, the donations came pouring in.

"Did I think it was going to take off this fast? Absolutely not," Lindsey said.

His goal is 100 blankets.

"It just makes me so happy to see the homeless people have blankets," said Matt.

If you'd like to help Matt's cause, you can drop off small blankets at Serenity Salon or Diez Tire in Gonzales.