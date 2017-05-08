84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

10-year-old girl in Florida pries open gator's mouth to free her leg

56 minutes 50 seconds ago May 08, 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08 2017 May 08, 2017 1:59 PM in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 10-year-old girl in Florida survived after she managed to wrestle her leg from the jaws of an alligator Saturday. 

The girl was swimming in a designated swim area of Lake Mary Jane, with water about two feet deep and 10 feet from the shore, when an 8-foot-9-inch alligator attacked her.

She was reportedly able to pry open the gator's mouth and remove her leg, according to the state commission. She suffered puncture wounds to the back of her knee and her lower thigh in the process. 

According to ABC News, the girl was treated by lifeguards before being taken to the hospital by her family. Four of the family members were reportedly 30 feet from the girl when the attack occurred.

The lake was closed for swimming Monday and surrounded with yellow tape. The alligator was caught and removed by a trapper.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days