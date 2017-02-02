10-year-old from New Orleans wins "Chopped Junior"

Image via Youtube

NEW ORLEANS - A 10-year-old New Orleans boy has won "Chopped Junior," a cooking competition for young cooks.



Kaj Friis-Hecht won the $10,000 prize for the Food Network series patterned after the original "Chopped" for adults.

The Advocate reports that the judges were chefs Marcus Samuelsson and Daniel Churchill and actress Allison Williams.



Friis-Hecht's entries included a chocolate molten lava cake with strawberry candy ice cream and fruit salad for dessert, an appetizer of deep-fried chorizo with broccoli and potatoes, and an entree of grilled pork tenderloin with sauteed red long beans and red wine pineapple sauce.



Friis-Hecht says he plans to use the money to help finance his future restaurant business - after he finishes middle school, junior high, high school and college.





