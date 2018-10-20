10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Michael delivered quite a punch when it hit the Florida teenagers who make up the Mosley High Dolphins football team.



But just 10 days later, the Dolphins were ready to punch back. The local high school played against Pensacola on Saturday afternoon in downtown Panama City, providing a little normalcy after a storm that has forever altered their lives.



An estimated crowd of 1,500 gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium, enjoying free admission, free food and the chance to escape the relentless stress that was left in Michael's wake.



Mosley High senior Castor Gay's family was one of many in the Panama City area whose house suffered severe damage.



He says the opportunity to play football was even better than expected.



When the Dolphins were on the field, he says there was no sense of loss.



