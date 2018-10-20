75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

10 days after hurricane, football offers a welcome escape

1 hour 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 October 20, 2018 5:28 PM October 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Hurricane Michael delivered quite a punch when it hit the Florida teenagers who make up the Mosley High Dolphins football team.
 
But just 10 days later, the Dolphins were ready to punch back. The local high school played against Pensacola on Saturday afternoon in downtown Panama City, providing a little normalcy after a storm that has forever altered their lives.
 
An estimated crowd of 1,500 gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium, enjoying free admission, free food and the chance to escape the relentless stress that was left in Michael's wake.
 
Mosley High senior Castor Gay's family was one of many in the Panama City area whose house suffered severe damage.
 
He says the opportunity to play football was even better than expected.
 
When the Dolphins were on the field, he says there was no sense of loss.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/20/2018 4:21:47 PM (GMT -5:00)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days