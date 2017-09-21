73°
10 arrested following parking lot brawl

Wednesday, September 20 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

AMITE - Deputies arrested ten people in connection to a brawl in a truck stop parking lot.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the fight happened Monday at the Tall Timbers truck stop. Officials say several people filmed the fights and posted the footage to Facebook Live.

The following people were charged in connection to the incidents:

  • Nicholas E. Jennings, 21, charged with inciting a riot
  • Aaron Galmon, 27, charged with inciting a riot and disturbing the peace by fighting
  • Kendrick Conerly, 19, charged with inciting a riot
  • Mario Foster, 28, charged with inciting a riot
  • Wilson Williams, 27, charged with inciting a riot
  • Ebony Self, 26, charged with inciting a riot and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Fannie Mae Robinson, charged with inciting a riot, obstruction of justice, and disturbing the peace
  • Keesundia Robinson, 17, charged with inciting a riot
  • Miesha Robinson, 29, charged with two counts of inciting a riot, obstruction of justice, and disturbing the peace
  • Carlos Turner, 26, charged with inciting a riot

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected, deputies said.

