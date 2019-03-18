10 apply for EBR superintendent post

BATON ROUGE - Ten people submitted their applications by Friday's deadline to be the next superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

The applicants are vying to replace Superintendent Bernard Taylor, whose contract ends this summer. Taylor and the system school board were often at odds with one another, and the board voted last year not to renew his contract. Taylor himself said he desired to move on from the position.

The ten who have submitted applications are:

H. Warren Drake, Jr. (Zachary, LA)

Dr. James Finney (Baton Rouge, LA)

Adel Anton Haddad (Schereville, IN)

Dr. James T. Kador (Baton Rouge, LA)

Marlon D. King (Arlington, TN)

Dr. Charles S. Michel (Metairie, LA)

Dr. Victoria Bridges Miles (Fort Worth, TX)

Mathew Neal (Rock Springs, WY)

Dr. C. Michael Robinson, Jr. (Landover, MD)

Dr. Julian Stafford (Alexandria, VA)

The school board will meet on March 18 to select the top three candidates. They've also scheduled a March 26 public forum where community members and the board will interview those selected. The board will meet again on April 2 to select a finalist in order to start contract negotiations.

Tune in to WBRZ tonight for more details on the candidates' background and experience.