74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1-year-old boy fatally mauled by 2 dogs in California

1 hour 17 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 March 22, 2019 5:21 PM March 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTVC
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A 1-year-old boy who wandered out of his grandparents' house in Fresno was fatally mauled by two dogs that entered their front yard.
  
Lt. Mark Hudson said other children in the house alerted the boy's grandmother to the attack on Friday. He said she ran outside and tried to get the Rottweilers off the child and was also attacked.
  
Hudson said the boy's grandfather used a hose to fend off the dogs.
  
Officers who responded to the attack performed CPR on the boy. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  
Hudson said animal control officers found the dogs several blocks away. Investigators were trying to determine whether they were strays or had an owner.
  
He had no immediate information on the extent of the grandmother's injuries.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days