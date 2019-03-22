72°
1-year-old boy fatally mauled by 2 dogs in California
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A 1-year-old boy who wandered out of his grandparents' house in Fresno was fatally mauled by two dogs that entered their front yard.
Lt. Mark Hudson said other children in the house alerted the boy's grandmother to the attack on Friday. He said she ran outside and tried to get the Rottweilers off the child and was also attacked.
Hudson said the boy's grandfather used a hose to fend off the dogs.
Officers who responded to the attack performed CPR on the boy. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Hudson said animal control officers found the dogs several blocks away. Investigators were trying to determine whether they were strays or had an owner.
He had no immediate information on the extent of the grandmother's injuries.
