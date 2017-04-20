1 year after Prince's death, another turn for The Revolution

A year after Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose, members of his band from the "Purple Rain" era are reuniting and hitting the road for a spring U.S. tour. The Revolution performs Friday at Paisley Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen on the anniversary of Prince's death and then tours until July 15 in Seattle.



Guitarist Wendy Melvoin says reuniting The Revolution is a way to help band members and Prince's fans cope with his death. She says the band is going out to people "who are grieving like we are" and giving them some relief.



Stops on the tour include Chicago, Washington, D.C., New York, Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco.