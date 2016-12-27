73°
1 Tenn. inmate still on the run after Christmas Day jail break

By: Associated Press

NEWPORT, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee have now recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office says the inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.

