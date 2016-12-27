70°
Latest Weather Blog
1 Tenn. inmate still on lam after Christmas Day jail break
NEWPORT, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee have now recaptured five of the six inmates who broke out of jail on Christmas.
The Cocke County Sheriff's Office says the inmates escaped from the jail early Sunday after removing a toilet from the wall and going through a hole behind it that led to the outside of the facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana fireworks hurt nearly a dozen people each New Year\'s Eve
-
Church vandalism possibly tied to Gonzales Christmas display destruction
-
Day after Christmas one of the most popular shopping days
-
Trash being dumped in Central subdivision
-
Safe Haven Law provides safe, legal, alternative to abandonment