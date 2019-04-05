63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 person wounded in shooting at naval station in Virginia

25 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 05 2019 Apr 5, 2019 April 05, 2019 7:10 AM April 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Naval Air Station Oceana says that one person has been wounded at its facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
 
The base tweeted early Friday that the shooter has since been "contained." The condition of the victim, who was hospitalized, is unclear.
 
News outlets report that the base announced around 7 a.m. that the station was locked down and the city fire department said there's no access to the base at this time.
 
No other details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days