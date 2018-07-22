81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$1 million pledged for Tulane Brain Institute

4 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 July 21, 2018 7:55 PM July 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Tulane University institute dedicated to brain science has received a pledge of $1 million to endow a research fund.
 
The pledge to Tulane's Brain Institute was made by the Priddy Family Foundation to establish the Priddy Family Spark Research Endowed Fund. A Tulane news release says the fund will provide competitive awards to faculty for research support.
 
Criteria for awards will be based on a given project's scientific and its potential to elevate the visibility of the Brain Institute and draw future support from competitive national funding agencies.
 
The Brain Institute was formed in 2016 to coordinate neuroscience endeavors at Tulane.
 
The Priddy Family Foundation was founded in 1963 by the parents of Tulane alumnus Robert Priddy, a businessman and former president of the foundation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days