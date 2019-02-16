1 man arrested after security incident at Florida airport

Photo: Miami Herald

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man was arrested after he attempted to breach a security checkpoint at a Florida airport.

The man was arrested Saturday at Orlando International Airport.

In a tweet, Orlando Police said that as authorities attempted to arrest the man, he reached into his pocket, prompting "unknown persons" nearby to yell that he had a gun.

Police said panic ensued, though there was no gun. Additional details about the man were not immediately released.

Airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell told the Orlando Sentinel that screenings temporarily stopped at the checkpoint for gates one through 59.

It's the second time this month that passengers have panicked at Florida's busiest airport. Panic also ensued Feb. 2 when a Transportation Security Administration officer jumped to his death from an airport balcony.