75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

1 killed, 8 wounded at pregnant woman's gender reveal party

1 hour 57 minutes 33 seconds ago July 09, 2017 Jul 9, 2017 Sunday, July 09 2017 July 09, 2017 3:36 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WCPO
CINCINNATI - Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman revealed her child's gender, killing one person and wounding eight, including the expectant mother and three children.
  
The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the woman told guests before the shooting it was a boy.
  
A Colerain Township police spokesman says only one of the wounded had serious injuries. Spokesman James Love says the motive for the shooting is unknown. He says witnesses saw the gunmen run down the street afterward. They remain at-large.
  
About a dozen people were watching a movie when the gunmen, described as wearing hooded sweat shirts, burst into the home.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days