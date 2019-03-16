56°
1 killed, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting

Saturday, March 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Officials say shots fired at a residential speakeasy in New Jersey has claimed the life of one person and wounded three others.
  
Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen said the gunfire happened at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the after-hours club in Camden.
  
He says one person died and another was reported in critical but stable condition. He said two other people had non-life-threatening injuries.
  
Keashen said arrests have been made and a suspect is in custody. There was no further information.

