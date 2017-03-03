55°
1 injured in shooting on S. 18th St.
BATON ROUGE- A shooting sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
It happened on S. 18th Street at North Boulevard. Authorities say one person was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear if anyone is in custody. Check back for updates.
