1 doctor dead, several fighting for lives after NYC hospital shooting

NEW YORK - New York City's mayor says one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a city hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor with a rifle concealed in his lab coat started shooting inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police say five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.

A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.