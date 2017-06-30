89°
1 doctor dead, several fighting for lives after NYC hospital shooting

June 30, 2017
NEW YORK - New York City's mayor says one doctor is dead and several others are fighting for their lives after a gunman opened fire at a city hospital.

  
Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at a news conference Friday, hours after a doctor with a rifle concealed in his lab coat started shooting inside Bronx Lebanon Hospital.
  
Police say five of the injured were seriously wounded, and one had a gunshot wound to the leg.
  
Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the shooter then apparently tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.
  
A law enforcement official identified the shooter as Dr. Henry Bello, who used to work at the hospital.
  

