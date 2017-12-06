1 dead, rescuer missing after car goes into Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS- One person died and another was hospitalized after a car ran into Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain - and a man who authorities say jumped in the water to help them is missing.

The accident happened Tuesday night at a New Orleans lakeside restaurant. The search for the missing man resumed Wednesday morning in chilly, rainy weather. Relatives and an employer of the missing man identified him to New Orleans news outlets as 50-year-old Frank Williams, a restaurant employee.

Police said the missing man was one of three who helped pull two men out of a submerged car when it went into the water. Police said the unidentified man who drove the car was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The passenger - reported in stable condition - was a 26-year-old man.