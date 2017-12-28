1 dead in 6-vehicle wreck as pickup truck spins on US 90

HAHNVILLE - Louisiana State Police say a 59-year-old man died when his small sedan hit a pickup truck that had crossed the median of U.S. 90 and was rotating in the westbound lanes.



Trooper Melissa Matey says in a news release that Brent Petit of Luling was killed and at least two other drivers suffered minor injuries in the six-vehicle wreck Wednesday evening in St. Charles Parish.



She says 51-year-old Reginal Haywood of Avondale lost control of his 2008 GMC Sierra, which crossed the grassy median, which collided with another pickup, Petit's 2016 Nissan Sentra, and three more vehicles.



Two drivers were uninjured and two suffered minor injuries. It wasn't immediately known whether Haywood was injured.



Matey says no one has been cited in the wreck, and the investigation is continuing.