1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes in California

1 hour 44 minutes 59 seconds ago February 27, 2017 Feb 27, 2017 Monday, February 27 2017 February 27, 2017 8:46 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.

Riverside fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds says four people were aboard the plane and two victims were pulled from one of the houses that caught fire Monday. It wasn't immediately clear whether the dead person was from the house or the plane.

Two witnesses told TV stations that a woman crawled from one of the houses with her clothes on fire, saying she had been flying the plane.

The Cessna 310 crashed shortly after taking off from Riverside Municipal Airport headed for San Jose.

