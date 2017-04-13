1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta transit station shooting

Image via WSBTV

ATLANTA - A spokesman for Atlanta's public transit system says one person is dead after a multiple shooting.



Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station and one of them has died.



Burton says the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. and a suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released the man's name but say he's in his 30s.



No other details were released.