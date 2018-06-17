89°
1 dead, 20 injured in shooting at arts festival

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A local prosecutor says that one suspect is dead and 20 other people are injured, including four critically, after a shooting at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.
  
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference early Sunday that 16 of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds.
  
He says that two suspects opened fire during a crowded festival that showcases local art. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed.
  
Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started and people stampeded. The nature of the injuries to the four people who did not suffer gunshot wounds was not immediately known.
