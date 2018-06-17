89°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead, 20 injured in shooting at arts festival
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A local prosecutor says that one suspect is dead and 20 other people are injured, including four critically, after a shooting at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told a news conference early Sunday that 16 of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds.
He says that two suspects opened fire during a crowded festival that showcases local art. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed.
Authorities say that about 1,000 people were in the area when the shooting started and people stampeded. The nature of the injuries to the four people who did not suffer gunshot wounds was not immediately known.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parkview Baptist teen preps for national rodeo
-
Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern