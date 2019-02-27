67°
1 dead, 2 wounded in New Orleans French Quarter shooting

3 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 09 2015 Sep 9, 2015 September 09, 2015 6:29 AM September 09, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans police say one man is dead and two others wounded in a French Quarter shooting.
    
Police say that when they arrived at the scene early Wednesday morning, a 35-year-old man was found dead in the 600 block of Iberville St. They say the two men wounded were taken to a nearly by hospital for treatment. A 31-year-old man was shot to the torso and 27-year-old man had a graze wound to the leg. Both men are listed in stable condition.
    
Office Garry Flot says detectives found a handgun under the 35-year-old male's body and another handgun at the scene.
    
Flot says detectives are investigating to determine a motive.
    
Police have not released the names of those involved in the shooting.

