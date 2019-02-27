67°
Latest Weather Blog
1 dead, 2 wounded in New Orleans French Quarter shooting
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans police say one man is dead and two others wounded in a French Quarter shooting.
Police say that when they arrived at the scene early Wednesday morning, a 35-year-old man was found dead in the 600 block of Iberville St. They say the two men wounded were taken to a nearly by hospital for treatment. A 31-year-old man was shot to the torso and 27-year-old man had a graze wound to the leg. Both men are listed in stable condition.
Office Garry Flot says detectives found a handgun under the 35-year-old male's body and another handgun at the scene.
Flot says detectives are investigating to determine a motive.
Police have not released the names of those involved in the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family pleads for answers after loved one killed by passing car on...
-
Parents beware: Potentially dangerous 'Momo challenge' targeting children
-
Metro Council approves mayor's $2.7M proposal to finance downtown library repairs
-
BRPD: One dead, two injured after shooting on I-110 Tuesday
-
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish