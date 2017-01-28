1 dead, 2 injured in New Orleans shooting

Image from WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - One woman is dead and two others wounded after a triple shooting in a New Orleans neighborhood.



Police say officers responded to a call at about 11:50 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, investigators found three women with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car with Texas license plates.



Authorities said Saturday that the back seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and front seat passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.



All of the women are believed to be 19 or 20 years old.



Police say the women were shot inside their car near the intersection of Claiborne and Orleans avenues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.