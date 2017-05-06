55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 dead, 2 injured in Airline Highway crash

May 05, 2017 11:15 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash that has left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Sources say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Barringer Foreman Road.

The Coroner's office is on the scene of the crash. Sources say one person is dead, and two others have been transported to the hospital.

Multiple cars were involved in the accident. Traffic on Airline Highway near the scene is closed while police investigate.



WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

