1 dead, 2 injured in Airline Highway crash

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash that has left one person dead and multiple others injured.

Sources say the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Airline Highway near Barringer Foreman Road.

The Coroner's office is on the scene of the crash. Sources say one person is dead, and two others have been transported to the hospital.

#BREAKING Coroner called to deadly crash on Airline Highway at Barringer Foreman Rd. @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) May 6, 2017

Multiple cars were involved in the accident. Traffic on Airline Highway near the scene is closed while police investigate.

US 61 (Airline Highway) North is closed at Barringer Foreman Road due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 6, 2017







WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.