1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Ethel

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - One person is dead, and another injured after a shooting near Ethel Thursday night.

Authorities say the shooting apparently happened on Deer Creek Lane after 7 p.m.

Officials say a deputy attempted to drive one of the injured people to a hospital, but the person died in transit near Highway 19 and Highway 955.

Another person is being taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.

A News 2 crew is headed to the shooting scene. No further information was immediately available.

Note: This story has been corrected after previously stating that two people were dead.