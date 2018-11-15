40°
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Ethel
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - One person is dead, and another injured after a shooting near Ethel Thursday night.
Authorities say the shooting apparently happened on Deer Creek Lane after 7 p.m.
Officials say a deputy attempted to drive one of the injured people to a hospital, but the person died in transit near Highway 19 and Highway 955.
Another person is being taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.
A News 2 crew is headed to the shooting scene. No further information was immediately available.
Note: This story has been corrected after previously stating that two people were dead.
