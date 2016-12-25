67°
1 arrest in hunt for robbery suspect who shot Texas officer

December 22, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BRYAN, Texas - One man has been arrested on multiple charges for a convenience store robbery in which a southeast Texas police officer was shot.
    
Police in Bryan aren't saying if 31-year-old Rafeal Antione Ginn was the gunman in the early Thursday holdup. Among the charges he faces are aggravated robbery and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
    
The officer who was shot was wearing a ballistic vest and suffered minor injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released. Police have not released his name.
    
Police say the robbery took place when a group of people entered the store and one pulled out a firearm. They took some money and fled.
    
Bryan is about 90 miles northwest of Houston and adjacent to College Station, home to Texas A&M University.

