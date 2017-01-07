38°
1 airport victim to be released from hospital

January 07, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE - Florida hospital officials say one of the airport shooting victims is expected to be released.

Six gunshot victims were brought to Broward Health Medical Center after Friday's shooting in which five others died. Officials said Saturday at a news conference with Gov. Rick Scott that one is well enough for release.

Scott says three are still in intensive care. No details were released about any of the victims.

Authorities say the people were shot at random by 26-year-old Esteban Santiago in a baggage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Santiago is in custody and expected to face federal charges in court Monday.

