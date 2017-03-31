$1.2B in Louisiana flood recovery spending plans approved

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has received federal approval for its plans to spend $1.2 billion in flood recovery aid allocated by Congress.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the state Friday that it agreed to the spending plans. HUD previously had agreed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan for $438 million in earlier recovery aid from Congress.



The lion's share of the money will be earmarked for homeowner aid, while additional dollars are targeted for business, agriculture and rental housing assistance.



It's unclear when the $1.6 billion will be available for spending. HUD didn't offer a timeline for issuing the line of credit.



Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says the Democratic governor is moving too slowly to distribute aid. Edwards says Graves is misleading people about the money's availability.