1,000 flights canceled by Northeast storm

NEW YORK - The air tracking service FlightAware.com says airlines have canceled more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Wednesday after grounding more than 6,200 flights on Tuesday, most of them because of the storm in the Northeast.



Most of Wednesday's cancellations are morning flights.



FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker predicts "relatively normal" operations on Thursday. The airlines have cancelled nearly 9,000 flights in the last three days.



The storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. The big Northeast cities were spared the worst of it, but enough snow fell to make for slow commutes Wednesday morning.



The snowfall was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with more expected to fall.