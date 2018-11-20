54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$1,000 donation made to local anti-violence program in honor of Wayde Sims

3 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 November 20, 2018 2:41 PM November 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The family of slain LSU Basketball player Wayde Sims and a local youth basketball coach presented a substantial donation to a program aiming to help at-risk youth.

The $1,000 donation was made to TRUCE, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit that provides social services and job opportunities for youth and young adults ranging from the age of 14 to 24 years old. The organization is made up of elected officials and members of the District Attorney's office working to curb crime in the city.

District Attorney Hillar Moore, who serves as a board member of TRUCE, accepted the donation from Coach Jonathan Pixley and the Sims family on behalf of the program at the BREC Sportsplex.

Sims was gunned down when he intervened in a fight near Southern University in September. The person who allegedly shot Sims, 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, has since been arrested in his murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days