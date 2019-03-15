Home
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
BATON ROUGE - Opioid addicts were hit with a shock Friday when they learned their Methadone doses would no longer be paid for and they'd instead...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and...
Recent accidents highlight dangers for motorcycle officers
BATON ROUGE - Escorting a funeral has proven to be one of the most dangerous jobs a police officer can perform. A motorcycle officer is...
One arrested, another wanted in murder of teen whose body was found in Amite River
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Authorities have identified two...
Bail bondsmen accused of trading debt relief for sexual favors, possessing child porn
COVINGTON - A father-son pair of bail bondsmen...
Stormy Morning, but Drying Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The cold front is still lingering across the area this morning, allowing for some isolated storms that will slowly push...
Storms Poised to Develop this Afternoon
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: An approaching...
Showers & Storms Approaching
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas...
LSU's Javonte Smart cleared to play in SEC tournament
NASHVILLE - LSU has cleared freshman Javonte Smart for Friday's game against the University of Florida in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Officials say Smart...
LSU baseball belts way to win over Texas Southern
On a challenging night off the field, the...
LSU baseball falls on the road to Northwestern St.
NATCHITOCHES – The LSU Tiger baseball team got...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
