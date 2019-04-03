Home
Couple says wedding photographer a no-show on big day
BATON ROUGE - She had the dress, he had the tux, and all their friends and family were in town for their big day. Only problem?...
Public street turned into private drive, parish references state law
BATON ROUGE - Residents in one neighborhood were...
Animal control seizes 'dangerous' dog after second reported attack
BATON ROUGE - A dog living in the...
Multi-million dollar recreational projects coming to Gonzales, still no plan for new skate park
GONZALES - As the Gonzales skate park sits unused, two separate, multi-million dollar projects are in the works--one by the city, the other by Ascension Parish....
Dead worker in Texas chemical fire identified
CROSBY, Texas (AP) - Company officials have identified...
Historic New Orleans Collection opening $38M expansion
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans history...
Downpours, severe weather possible Thursday
One more sunny afternoon is ahead. The dry spell will end Thursday, as a strong storm system comes into the area. THE FORECAST: Today...
Warming trend begins, heavy storms possible Thursday
After one more cool morning, temperatures will begin...
Likely the last gasp for chilly air
If you like it cool, enjoy the next...
Sports
LSU's Naz Reid announces he will declare for NBA draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU freshman Naz Reid will declare for the NBA draft, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday. The forward averaged 13.6 points...
No. 9 LSU baseball shuts out Grambling, 9-0
BATON ROUGE - The 9th ranked LSU Tigers...
Are the LSU bats heating up at the right time?
BATON ROUGE - After outscoring No. 2 Mississippi...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 3, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
