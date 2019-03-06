Home
On Your Side
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
PLAQUEMINE - A few thousand people recently opened up their mailboxes to a warning from Iberville Parish. It's because Iberville Parish says utility payments made through...
Property owner battles over land with construction crew
HOLDEN - A property owner in Livingston Parish...
Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up
CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's...
News
Woman with 2 children in car is shot, killed by other driver after crash in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police say a woman was fatally shot by another driver as she tried to leave the scene of a minor accident with...
Third-party billing website causing headaches for utility company
PLAQUEMINE - A few thousand people recently opened...
Authorities seeking work release inmate who walked off Livingston Parish job site
DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities are trying to track...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Still chilly, but temperatures on the way up
After one more cold morning, moderating temperatures will commence. By Friday, highs will get back to the 70s with rain chances soon to follow. THE...
Layer up, winds to nip through another freeze Wednesday
Temperatures will be anything but fat on Tuesday...
Blasted back into winter
As a cold front blasted through the area...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
Tremont Waters finalist for Bob Cousy Award
BATON ROUGE -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts announced Monday the five finalists for the 2019 Bob Cousy Point Guard of...
WATCH: LSU football star Devin White emotional after stellar showing at NFL Combine
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Devin White, one of the...
LSU blows 9th inning lead and is swept by Texas
BATON ROUGE- After taking a 6-4 lead into...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 6, 2019.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Crawfish Price Index
Fill A Prescription
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Valentine's Day Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Still chilly, but temperatures on the way up
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days