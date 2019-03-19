Home
On Your Side
Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
UPDATE: The Louisiana Department of Health tells WBRZ there is funding available and should last through the end of April 2019. The LDH met with clinic...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and...
News
44,000 checks in the mail to Louisiana residents owed money
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Tens of thousands of Louisiana residents will be receiving checks in the mail from the state, not tax refunds, but other unclaimed...
WATCH: Denham Springs baby, born deaf, hears parents for first time after surgery
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pair of local parents...
WANTED: Car burglar tried to use stolen credit card at local GameStop
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a...
Weather
Sun, 70s and sniffles
More sun is ahead of the remainder of the week and this will allow gradual temperature moderation. Astronomical Spring begins on Wednesday at 4:58pm as the...
Dry and cool, but gray again
A rather quiet week of weather is ahead...
Warming Commences Through the Workweek
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear...
Sports
ESPN seemingly leaks women's NCAA bracket hours early
An apparent graphics error caused ESPN to accidentally air the bracket for the NCAA Women's basketball tournament early. The tournament bracket was set to be...
LSU officials to decide on lucrative contract extension for Coach O this week
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors will...
No. 10 LSU completes series sweep against Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The 10th ranked LSU Tigers...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 19, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Videos
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Contests
