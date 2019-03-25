Home
Homeowners welcomed home to sewage surprise soaking their floors
PRAIRIEVILLE - Imagine coming home to a house full of sewage that's spilled over toilet bowls and bathtubs, soaking into carpets and wood floors, and creeping...
School makes repairs, parent concerns still stand
SLAUGHTER - In September 2018, some parents reached...
Red dust flying through neighborhood, concerning some residents
GONZALES - Red dust flying through the air...
Nine labor unit nurses pregnant at Maine hospital
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Nine nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine are expecting babies in the next...
Man with remarkably high blood-alcohol level arrested after Sunday night crash
BATON ROUGE - A man who was already...
Nakamoto welcomes second child as WBRZ enjoys baby boom
BATON ROUGE – Chris Nakamoto and his family...
Front brings scattered showers, thunderstorms Monday
A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area on Monday. Another stretch of nice, seasonable weather will follow. THE FORECAST: ...
Showers and Storms to Start the Work Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly clear...
Another Beautiful End to the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies...
Sports
LSU, Michigan State set for 6:09 tip-off Friday
BATON ROUGE - The NCAA, CBS and TBS announced game times and announce crews for the Sweet 16 games with the Tigers and Michigan State set...
Georgia takes series with 9-7 win on Sunday
ATHENS - The bats finally arrived in Athens,...
Sarah Finnegan's perfect 10 seals LSU's third straight SEC Championship
NEW ORLEANS - The SEC Gymnastics Championship returned...
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 25, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Wednesday's health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
