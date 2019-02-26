Home
More stop signs installed to slow speeders through Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A neighborhood experiencing cut-through drivers is putting the brakes on speeding. If you're taking a drive through the Afton Oaks area of...
Dumping site cleaned up following On Your Side report
BATON ROUGE - An illegal dumping ground has...
After On Your Side report, impromptu dumping ground cleared near child care center
UPDATE: Just hours after the WBRZ report on...
Man on cross-country mission to mow lawns for free making stop in Baton Rouge Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man who started a free lawn care service for veterans, single mothers, and others in need will be making his way through...
Rising water levels in Mississippi River prompts spillway opening
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps...
Saints WR Michael Thomas to appear on Family Feud
NEW ORLEANS - The regular season may be...
Scattered action as unsettled weather pattern takes hold
Back into an unsettled weather pattern, clouds and showers will stay in the forecast for several days. One or two thunderstorms could be strong late Tuesday...
That didn't last long
After two quiet days, unsettled weather will return...
Chilly and Clear Start to a Wet Week
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure...
Sports
LSU softball run-rules Kent State 8-0
BATON ROUGE - The seventh-ranked LSU softball team beat the ran and shut out Kent State 8-0 on Tuesday night at Tiger Park. The Tigers improve...
LSU guard Daryl Edwards transfering to Nevada
BATON ROUGE - After taking an official visit...
Farrar carries Alabama St over Southern 60-57
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - AJ Farrar scored...
Investigations
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February 26, 2019.
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for February...
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
