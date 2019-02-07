Home
Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish say they've been busy working on completing a 2017-2018 road list to make way for the new year's...
Iberville Parish residents say 'not so fast' to off-duty deputy hired to direct neighborhood traffic
ST. GABRIEL - Turns out, not everyone is...
Neighborhood hires off-duty deputy to help alleviate traffic headache
BATON ROUGE - Expansion of urban areas could...
Locals line highway to bid farewell to Officer Shane Totty
BATON ROUGE - All along the 10-mile procession from the funeral to the burial site, people gathered to pay their respects to fallen officer Shane Michael...
Livingston road list to be voted on Thursday
DENHAM SPRINGS - Road crews in Livingston Parish...
I-10 West shut down near LA 415 due to emergency repairs to catch basins
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - I-10 has been...
After record highs, cold front arrives Thursday evening
A cold front will roll into the region later Thursday with a few showers. The end of the week and early part of the weekend will...
Some sun may allow a run for record highs
The next two afternoons will be primarily rain...
Unseasonably warm, moist air mass through Thursday
Isolated to scattered showers, fog and warmer temperatures...
LSU basketball escapes again, gets road win in Starkville
Starkville, MS - The LSU Tiger basketball team got the lucky bounce and bounce back into the win column with an overtime three from big man...
Saints top Rams in post-Super Bowl rankings
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints may not have...
Preview LSU Recruiting on National Signing Day Eve
Geaux247.com recruiting analyst Billy Embody joined Michael Cauble...
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Feb. 2, 2019.
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
