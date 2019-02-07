Home
On Your Side
Iberville Parish residents say 'not so fast' to off-duty deputy hired to direct neighborhood traffic
ST. GABRIEL - Turns out, not everyone is happy with the way one neighborhood is dealing with traffic. The University Club Homeowner's Association in East...
Neighborhood hires off-duty deputy to help alleviate traffic headache
BATON ROUGE - Expansion of urban areas could...
EBRSO, St. Vincent de Paul reach out to homeless community
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's Deputies, St. Vincent de...
News
Sheriff: Lyft driver kidnapped woman, raped her
GRETNA (AP) - A 30-year-old man has been arrested in suburban New Orleans in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman who sheriff's deputies...
Hall of Famer, pioneering manager Frank Robinson dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Famer Frank...
Deputies bust felon with 11 pounds of meth in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
After record highs, cold front arrives Thursday evening
A cold front will roll into the region later Thursday with a few showers. The end of the week and early part of the weekend will...
Some sun may allow a run for record highs
The next two afternoons will be primarily rain...
Unseasonably warm, moist air mass through Thursday
Isolated to scattered showers, fog and warmer temperatures...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU basketball escapes again, gets road win in Starkville
Starkville, MS - The LSU Tiger basketball team got the lucky bounce and bounce back into the win column with an overtime three from big man...
Saints top Rams in post-Super Bowl rankings
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints may not have...
Preview LSU Recruiting on National Signing Day Eve
Geaux247.com recruiting analyst Billy Embody joined Michael Cauble...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Death of area doctor's brother prompts health screening events
BATON ROUGE – An area doctor is hoping she can carry on her brother's legacy through free health screenings. Dr. Cordel Y. Parris will host...
Walmart stores to hold free health screenings Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Walmart stores around the Capital...
Colon cancer: It's the cancer nobody talks about
BATON ROUGE- Cancer survivors and supporters will gather...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
The Pledge of Allegiance
Click 2 The Pros
Pat's Coats for Kids
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
Programming
WBRZ Team
Contests
Search
SEARCH
80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
After record highs, cold front arrives Thursday evening
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days