Clinic cuts off federally-funded treatment for opioid addicts, state investigating
BATON ROUGE - Opioid addicts were hit with a shock Friday when they learned their Methadone doses would no longer be paid for and they'd instead...
More mail dumped as garbage found in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A property manager says they...
Car wrap scam promising cold hard cash hits Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - A scam promised easy money, and...
Freaky emergency alert tells Michigan college students to 'run, hide, fight'
ANN ARBOR, Michigan – A freaky Twitter message blasted to students, faculty, members of the community at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus Saturday and...
Semi split into pieces in crash on I-10 East near La. 415
UPDATE: According to State Police, two 18-wheelers struck...
Suspect avoids crashing into stopped school bus, kids during erratic run from the law
BATON ROUGE – A man hospitalized after crashing...
Stormy Morning, but Drying Through the Day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The cold front is still lingering across the area this morning, allowing for some isolated storms that will slowly push...
Storms Poised to Develop this Afternoon
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: An approaching...
Showers & Storms Approaching
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Some areas...
Southern Lady Jags punch ticket to NCAA tournament with 45-41 win in SWAC championship
BIRMINGHAM - The top-seeded Southern Lady Jaguars punched their ticket to the big dance by knocking off Jackson State 45-41 in Saturday's SWAC championship in Birmingham....
Southern Lady Jags punch ticket to NCAA tournament with 45-41 win in SWAC championship
BIRMINGHAM - The top-seeded Southern Lady Jaguars punched...
LSU's Javonte Smart cleared to play in SEC tournament
NASHVILLE - LSU has cleared freshman Javonte Smart...
Investigations
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March 15, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for March...
Wednesday health report
Health report for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
